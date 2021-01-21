Romania activist urges people to do something good every day

Since starting in 2007, Nicolae's humanitarian organization Casa Buna, or Good House, has taken upon itself to support and supervise 315 children. The group provides aid and backing for the children and their families, including clothes, computers or books — but on condition they do not drop out of school.

Nicolae is a strong advocate of education to keep children off the streets and prevent them from straying later in life into alcohol or drugs. His work has gained further importance during the coronavirus pandemic that has increased social isolation and made life even harder for the poorest around the world.

On a frosty and snowy day this month, Nicolae's team visited villages at the foot of the Carpathian mountains, some 200 kilometers (120 miles) northwest of Bucharest, to deliver aid such as flour, sugar or hygiene products to people enduring the cold winter weather.

Many holding children, the residents of Nucsoara came out of their homes to greet Nicolae. Most of the houses in the village are unfinished, and families live cramped in small rooms. Among the necessities Nicolae brought along were toothbrushes, and he showed some of the children how to use them properly.

“There is nothing better than seeing you've changed the life of a child for the better,” he said. “I don’t think there are many people more rewarded by what they do than me.”

Himself coming from a poor background among Romania's Roma, or Gypsy, community, Nicolae said he also was motivated by the help he received as a child which he said pushed him forward later in life. Throughout the Balkans, Roma minorities routinely face discrimination and remain among the poorest and most neglected communities.

Painfully aware of the anti-Roma sentiments that are widespread in his country, but also of global racism, Nicolae was among the initiators of the Respect anti-racist campaign during the soccer 2010 World Cup in South Africa. He has won international awards in recognition for his children's education bid.

“I was successful in helping many children and adults. I am stubborn and don’t do things just for one day,” he said. “I also failed thousands of times but that has placed me in a position to succeed (the next time). I never failed in the same way twice.”

A rare failure was Nicolae's bid as an independent candidate in Romania's December parliamentary election, when he fell just 17 votes short of a winning a seat after being denied a recount. Nicolae had hoped to press for education reforms to enable access to basic schooling, and also for better management of public money.

“I want to be a better person, a little better every year if possible,” he said. Jokingly, he added: “I don’t want to be a saint, because saints tend to have a tragic end.”

_____

Jovana Gec in Belgrade, Serbia, and Andreea Alexandru in Bucharest, Romania, contributed to this report.

___

"One Good Thing" is a series that highlights individuals whose actions provide glimmers of joy in hard times — stories of people who find a way to make a difference, no matter how small. Read the collection of stories at https://apnews.com/hub/one-good-thing

Valeriu Nicolae carries a box containing basic food, hygiene and medicinal products in Nucsoara, Romania, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Nicolae, a human rights activist has earned praise for his tireless campaign to change for the better the lives of the Balkan country's poorest and underprivileged residents, particularly the children. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru

A woman and her children wait as Valeriu Nicolae brings them basic food, hygiene and medicinal products in Nucsoara, Romania, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. A gentle hero to many in Romania, Nicolae says that, at heart, he is more like former NBA star Michael Jordan — highly competitive and eager to improve in what he does best. In Nicolae’s case that is helping others. The rights activist has earned praise for his tireless campaign to change for the better the lives of the Balkan country’s poorest and underprivileged residents, particularly the children. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

A boy gets help from Valeriu Nicolae to learn brushing his teeth correctly in Nucsoara, Romania, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. A gentle hero to many in Romania, Valeriu Nicolae says that, at heart, he is more like former NBA star Michael Jordan — highly competitive and eager to improve in what he does best. In Nicolae’s case that is helping others. The rights activist has earned praise for his tireless campaign to change for the better the lives of the Balkan country’s poorest and underprivileged residents, particularly the children. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

A girl gets her sprained ankle bandaged by Valeriu Nicolae in Nucsoara, Romania, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. A gentle hero to many in Romania, Valeriu Nicolae says that, at heart, he is more like former NBA star Michael Jordan — highly competitive and eager to improve in what he does best. In Nicolae’s case that is helping others. The rights activist has earned praise for his tireless campaign to change for the better the lives of the Balkan country’s poorest and underprivileged residents, particularly the children. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

A frame with several pictures of children assisted by Valeriu Nicola, hangs on a wall in their family home in Nucsoara, Romania, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. A gentle hero to many in Romania, Valeriu Nicolae says that, at heart, he is more like former NBA star Michael Jordan — highly competitive and eager to improve in what he does best. In Nicolae’s case that is helping others. The rights activist has earned praise for his tireless campaign to change for the better the lives of the Balkan country’s poorest and underprivileged residents, particularly the children. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Valeriu Nicolae shows a boy how to correctly brush his teeth in Nucsoara, Romania, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. A gentle hero to many in Romania, Valeriu Nicolae says that, at heart, he is more like former NBA star Michael Jordan — highly competitive and eager to improve in what he does best. In Nicolae’s case that is helping others. The rights activist has earned praise for his tireless campaign to change for the better the lives of the Balkan country’s poorest and underprivileged residents, particularly the children. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru

A little girl watches Valeriu Nicolae showing a boy how to correctly brush his teeth in Nucsoara, Romania, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. On a frosty and snowy day this January, Nicolae and his team visited villages at the foot of the Carpathian mountains, northwest of Bucharest, to deliver aid such as flour, sugar, hygienic products or vitamins to the people enduring the cold winter weather. The rights activist has earned praise for his tireless campaign to change for the better the lives of the Balkan country’s poorest and underprivileged residents, particularly the children. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru

Children join Valeriu Nicolae on a video call with a voluteer that assists with homeschooling, on a computer provided by the Good House, or Casa Buna in Romanian, an association he leads helping underprivileged children have access to education, in Nucsoara, Romania, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Nicolae and his team visited villages at the foot of the Carpathian mountains, northwest of Bucharest, to deliver aid. The rights activist has earned praise for his tireless campaign to change for the better the lives of the Balkan country’s poorest and underprivileged residents, particularly the children. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru

A little girl speaks to a volunteer assisting her with online schooling on a computer provided by the Good House, or Casa Buna in Romanian, an association founded by Valeriu Nicolae, helping underprivileged children have access to education, in Nucsoara, Romania, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Nicolae and his team visited villages at the foot of the Carpathian mountains, northwest of Bucharest, to deliver aid. The rights activist has earned praise for his tireless campaign to change for the better the lives of the Balkan country’s poorest and underprivileged residents, particularly the children. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

A boy runs in a muddy yard in Nucsoara, Romania, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Valeriu Nicolae and his team visited villages at the foot of the Carpathian mountains, northwest of Bucharest, to deliver aid. The rights activist has earned praise for his tireless campaign to change for the better the lives of the Balkan country’s poorest and underprivileged residents, particularly the children. The rights activist has earned praise for his tireless campaign to change for the better the lives of the Balkan country’s poorest and underprivileged residents, particularly the children. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru

An improvised house for Athos the dog is covered in snow in Nucsoara, Romania, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Valeriu Nicolae and his team visited villages at the foot of the Carpathian mountains, northwest of Bucharest, to deliver aid. The rights activist has earned praise for his tireless campaign to change for the better the lives of the Balkan country’s poorest and underprivileged residents, particularly the children. The rights activist has earned praise for his tireless campaign to change for the better the lives of the Balkan country’s poorest and underprivileged residents, particularly the children. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

A boy carries a box containing basic food, hygiene and medical products on a muddy slope in Nucsoara, Romania, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Valeriu Nicolae and his team visited villages at the foot of the Carpathian mountains, northwest of Bucharest, to deliver aid. The rights activist has earned praise for his tireless campaign to change for the better the lives of the Balkan country’s poorest and underprivileged residents, particularly the children. The rights activist has earned praise for his tireless campaign to change for the better the lives of the Balkan country’s poorest and underprivileged residents, particularly the children. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru

Valeriu Nicolae carries a box containing basic food, hygiene and medical products on a muddy slope in Nucsoara, Romania, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Nicolae and his team visited villages at the foot of the Carpathian mountains, northwest of Bucharest, to deliver aid. The rights activist has earned praise for his tireless campaign to change for the better the lives of the Balkan country’s poorest and underprivileged residents, particularly the children. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru

A pig peers from its enclosure in Nucsoara, Romania, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Valeriu Nicolae and his team visited villages at the foot of the Carpathian mountains, northwest of Bucharest, to deliver aid. The rights activist has earned praise for his tireless campaign to change for the better the lives of the Balkan country’s poorest and underprivileged residents, particularly the children. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

A girl stands in front of her home in Nucsoara, Romania, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Valeriu Nicolae and his team visited villages at the foot of the Carpathian mountains, northwest of Bucharest, to deliver aid. The rights activist has earned praise for his tireless campaign to change for the better the lives of the Balkan country’s poorest and underprivileged residents, particularly the children. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru

A small snowman made by children sits on a table if a house, in Nucsoara, Romania, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Valeriu Nicolae and his team visited villages at the foot of the Carpathian mountains, northwest of Bucharest, to deliver aid. The rights activist has earned praise for his tireless campaign to change for the better the lives of the Balkan country’s poorest and underprivileged residents, particularly the children. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

A little girl sits in her mother's arms in Nucsoara, Romania, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Valeriu Nicolae and his team visited villages at the foot of the Carpathian mountains, northwest of Bucharest, to deliver aid. The rights activist has earned praise for his tireless campaign to change for the better the lives of the Balkan country’s poorest and underprivileged residents, particularly the children. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

A little boy watches Valeriu Nicolae showing a girl how to correctly brush her teeth in Nucsoara, Romania, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. The rights activist has earned praise for his tireless campaign to change for the better the lives of the Balkan country’s poorest and underprivileged residents, particularly the children. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru

A dog is startled in Nucsoara, Romania, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Valeriu Nicolae and his team visited villages at the foot of the Carpathian mountains, northwest of Bucharest, to deliver aid. The rights activist has earned praise for his tireless campaign to change for the better the lives of the Balkan country’s poorest and underprivileged residents, particularly the children. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

An elderly woman gestures while watching Valeriu Nicolae deliver basic goods to families with school children in Nucsoara, Romania, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Valeriu Nicolae and his team visited villages at the foot of the Carpathian mountains, northwest of Bucharest, to deliver aid. The rights activist has earned praise for his tireless campaign to change for the better the lives of the Balkan country’s poorest and underprivileged residents, particularly the children. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru

Valeriu Nicolae distributes boxes containing basic food, hygiene and medicinal products in Leresti, Romania, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Nicolae and his team visited villages at the foot of the Carpathian mountains, northwest of Bucharest, to deliver aid. The rights activist has earned praise for his tireless campaign to change for the better the lives of the Balkan country’s poorest and underprivileged residents, particularly the children. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru

A man holds an axe while walking with a horse in Leresti, Romania, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Valeriu Nicolae and his team visited villages at the foot of the Carpathian mountains, northwest of Bucharest, to deliver aid. The rights activist has earned praise for his tireless campaign to change for the better the lives of the Balkan country’s poorest and underprivileged residents, particularly the children. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

An elderly woman adjusts her mask while watching Valeriu Nicolae deliver basic goods to families with school children in Nucsoara, Romania, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. The rights activist has earned praise for his tireless campaign to change for the better the lives of the Balkan country’s poorest and underprivileged residents, particularly the children. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru

A blanket is coated in snow as it hangs on a fence to dry in Leresti, Romania, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Valeriu Nicolae and his team visited villages at the foot of the Carpathian mountains, northwest of Bucharest, to deliver aid. The rights activist has earned praise for his tireless campaign to change for the better the lives of the Balkan country’s poorest and underprivileged residents, particularly the children. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru

A woman holds a child while watches Valeriu Nicolae distributes boxes containing basic food, hygiene and medicinal products in Leresti, Romania, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. The rights activist has earned praise for his tireless campaign to change for the better the lives of the Balkan country’s poorest and underprivileged residents, particularly the children. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru

A hen walks around a Christmas tree in Leresti, Romania, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Valeriu Nicolae and his team visited villages to deliver aid. The rights activist has earned praise for his tireless campaign to change for the better the lives of the Balkan country’s poorest and underprivileged residents, particularly the children. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru

A damaged religious icon hangs in the back yard of a house in Leresti, Romania, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Valeriu Nicolae and his team visited villages to deliver aid. The rights activist has earned praise for his tireless campaign to change for the better the lives of the Balkan country’s poorest and underprivileged residents, particularly the children. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru