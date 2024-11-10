Roma fires Juric for its 2nd coaching change this season

The Giallorossi are in 12th place and only four points above the relegation zone.

“We would like to thank Ivan Juric for his hard work these past weeks,” Roma said in a statement. “He handled a difficult environment with the utmost professionalism, and for that we are grateful. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

“The search for a new head coach has already begun and we expect an announcement in the coming days,” Roma added.

Claudio Ranieri and Roberto Mancini have been linked as possible new coaches for Roma, which could also rehire De Rossi, who is still under contract with the club.

Some sections of Roma fans walked out of the Stadio Olimpico midway through the game against Bologna.

It’s been a season filled with crisis for Roma’s American owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin.

Fans protested after De Rossi, a former club captain, was fired. De Rossi was hired in January to replace the fired Jose Mourinho and impressed so much during the second half of last season that he was given a contract extension in June through 2026-27.

CEO and general manager Lina Souloukou resigned from Roma days after De Rossi’s firing, as fans blamed her for De Rossi’s departure.

