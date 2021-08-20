Roller coaster closed after object flies off ride, injures 1

The 420-foot (128-meter) tall Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster will remain closed as officials from the park in Sandusky, ride experts and state authorities investigate, Cedar Point said in a statement.

Park and state officials have released very few details about what happened, saying a female guest waiting to ride the coaster Sunday was struck by a “small metal object” that came off the coaster as it was nearing the end of its run.