Roglic set to win Spanish Vuelta after resisting Carapaz

Carapaz beat Roglic to the finish line of the mountainous 17th stage, but the Slovenian rider managed to protect his overall advantage. Roglic's lead over Carapaz was cut from 45 to 24 seconds ahead of Sunday's largely ceremonial stage.

France’s David Gaudu won the grueling 178-kilometer (110-mile) ride from Sequeros to the beyond-category summit at the top of the Alto de la Covatilla.