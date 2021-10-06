journal-news logo
Rogers, Stephens win opening matches at Indian Wells

Sloane Stephens, of the United States, returns to Heather Watson, of Britain, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Sloane Stephens, of the United States, returns to Heather Watson, of Britain, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Nation & World
Updated 20 minutes ago
Shelby Rogers beat Anhelina Kalinina 7-6 (2), 6-2 and Sloane Stephens outlasted Heather Watson 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-1 in opening matches at the BNP Paribas Open

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Shelby Rogers beat Anhelina Kalinina 7-6 (2), 6-2, and Sloane Stephens outlasted Heather Watson 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-1 on Wednesday in opening matches at the BNP Paribas Open.

Rogers and Stephens were joined by fellow American Madison Keys in advancing. Keys beat Kaia Kanepi, 6-0, 7-5.

Stephens won seven of 18 break points She raced to a 5-0 lead in the third set before Watson held, then served out the win. Watson had seven aces and seven double faults on the hard courts at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Rogers upset top-ranked Ash Barty in the third round of the U.S. Open.

American Madison Brengle lost to Hsieh Su-wei, 6-1, 7-6 (4), and U.S. qualifier Alycia Parks was routed 6-0, 6-1 by Arantxa Rus.

Men's main draw play begins Thursday.

Three-time major champion Andy Murray and four-time major champion Kim Clijsters received wild cards into the event. U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu and runner-up Leylah Fernandez are entered.

Electronic Hawkeye cameras, previously in use at the tournament, will handle line calls for every match. Chair umpires and ball kids will be on hand.

The combined ATP and WTA tournament is missing some of the sport's biggest names, including men's No. 1 Novak Djokovic and Barty. Also out on men's side are Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. The women's draw is missing Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams. Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka said she tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in the desert and is in isolation.

The tournament was moved from its usual March date because of the coronavirus pandemic.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Heather Watson, of Britain, returns to Sloane Stephens, of the United States, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Heather Watson, of Britain, returns to Sloane Stephens, of the United States, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Fans look on as Sloane Stephens, of the United States, serves to Heather Watson, of Britain, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Fans look on as Sloane Stephens, of the United States, serves to Heather Watson, of Britain, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Madison Keys returns a shot to Kaia Kanepi, of Estonia, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Madison Keys returns a shot to Kaia Kanepi, of Estonia, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Kaia Kanepi, of Estonia, returns a shot to Madison Keys at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Kaia Kanepi, of Estonia, returns a shot to Madison Keys at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Zhang Shuai, of China, returns to Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Zhang Shuai, of China, returns to Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, returns a shot to Zhang Shuai, of China, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, returns a shot to Zhang Shuai, of China, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

