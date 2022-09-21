Roger Federer says he knows it's right decision to retire

The last operation came shortly after his last singles match — a quarterfinal loss to Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon in July 2021.

“You always want to play forever,” Federer said.

He said he will play doubles for Team Europe against Team World on Friday, Day 1 of the event, and then will give way to 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini for singles play over the weekend.

Federer, who is 41, would not say definitively who his doubles partner would be for the final match of his career — he said that's up to team captain Bjorn Borg — but the expectation is that it will be Nadal, who holds the men's record of 22 major championships.

“It's been a great, great journey,” Federer said, “and for that, I'm very grateful.”

___

Switzerland's Roger Federer gestures during a media conference ahead of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 in London, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Federer will meet with the media Wednesday to discuss walking away from the game at age 41 after 20 Grand Slam titles. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

