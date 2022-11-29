Rodgers says he plans to play Sunday when Packers face Bears

Rodgers said he wouldn’t be surprised if the injury limited his practice time.

"I might miss practice Wednesday and not be a full contributor, but that's kind of been standard for the last, I don't know, six or seven weeks," Rodgers said. "(We'll) go to one of my favorite places to play down in Chicago and hopefully get a big win, get into the bye week, get healthy and see where we can get to."

The Packers (4-8) still have a slim chance of reaching the playoffs heading into their game with the Bears (3-9). Rodgers said after the Eagles game that he wanted to keep playing through these injuries as long as the Packers still have a chance of making the postseason.

Rodgers also offered praise Tuesday for Jordan Love, the 2020 first-round pick who took over for him in the Eagles game and went 6 of 9 for 113 yards with a touchdown.

“It was really nice to watch,” Rodgers said. “I feel like an older brother watching him do well. I care about the kid a lot.”

