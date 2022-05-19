Rockies rook fouls 1st MLB pitch near family, mom gets ball

“It's pretty cool,” Serven said.

The Rockies rookie ended up grounding to second and went 0 for 2 in his debut before being pinch-hit for in the eighth as the Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 5-3 The 27-year-old California native was a fifth-round pick out of Arizona State in 2016.

“Today when I was catching (Rockies starter Kyle) Freeland in the bullpen, I was like, ‘This is real. I'm going to play in a big league game.'"

And now his parents have a nifty souvenir.

“Congratulations on his debut. He did a great job,” Freeland said. “Very happy to have him behind the dish. I threw to him in spring training. I threw to him in Triple-A when I was rehabbing last year. He's one of those guys that wants to learn. So I'm very happy to have him back there today.”

Caption Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven, left, signs an autograph for a fan before making his Major League debut in a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski