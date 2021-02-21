Rockies OF Ian Desmond opts out for 2nd straight season

Desmond added that he’s informed teammates, the coaching staff and front office and they’ve all been “extremely understanding and supportive.”

“I wish nothing but the best for the entire Rockies organization and have let them know I am willing to do whatever I can to help them from afar,” Desmond wrote. “Thank you.”

Full-squad workouts are scheduled to begin Tuesday in Arizona. The Rockies already are without one big bat in the lineup after trading eight-time Gold Glove winner Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals earlier this month.

Desmond is a career .263 hitter with 181 homers and 711 RBIs over an 11-year career with Washington, Texas and Colorado. He batted .255 with 20 homers in 140 games with Colorado in 2019.

Mostly a shortstop to start his career, he's become a versatile player who can patrol the outfield or play first base.

___

