Rockets, Warriors get into shoving altercation in 2nd quarter of heated Game 4

Players on the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets got into a shoving altercation midway through the second quarter in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series, leading to three technical fouls before tempers flared again shortly before halftime
Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green tangles with Houston Rockets' Tari Eason during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in San Francisco, on Monday, April 28, 2025. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green tangles with Houston Rockets' Tari Eason during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in San Francisco, on Monday, April 28, 2025. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
By JANIE McCAULEY – Associated Press
24 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Players on the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets got into a shoving altercation midway through the second quarter in Monday night's Game 4 of their first-round playoff series, leading to three technical fouls before tempers flared again shortly before halftime.

With the game tied at 36, Golden State star Stephen Curry dribbled down the sideline when teammate Draymond Green put a hard screen on Houston's Amen Thompson. Dillon Brooks appeared to become angry about the push and went at Curry and Green.

Curry received a technical for “taunting” Brooks, who also received a technical along with Green.

Warriors rookie Quinten Post and Houston's Jabari Smith Jr. flailed their arms at each other but avoided technicals upon replay review by the officials.

Then with 2:44 left in the quarter, Green received a Flagrant 1 foul for pushing Tari Eason's face to the ground and Eason also received a techincal. Green was dribbling when Eason went for a steal and the ball got loose and both players hit the floor trying to corral it. Green's left leg was on the Rockets forward's neck.

The Warriors lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.

There was already bad blood between the teams. Jimmy Butler returned after missing Game 3 because of a pelvic contusion suffered in Game 2 on Wednesday on a hard foul by Thompson.

On Friday, Brooks defended Thompson and called Green a "dirty" player.

“Dillon said that? Interesting," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

And while with Memphis three years ago, Brooks' Flagrant 2 foul on Gary Payton II during Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals of the Warriors' championship run in 2022 fractured Payton's elbow. He returned for Game 2 of Golden State's six-game NBA Finals victory over Boston.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

From left, Golden State Warriors guards Buddy Hield and Brandin Podziemski compete for possession of the ball with Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Monday, April 28, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, center, watches Draymond Green scuffle with Houston Rockets' Dillon Brooks in the second quarter of an NBA Playoffs' First Round Game 4 at Chase Center in San Francisco on Monday, April 28, 2025.(Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Houston Rockets' Dillon Brooks gets in a shoving match with Golden State Warriors players during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in San Francisco, on Monday, April 28, 2025. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Referees and players try to break up the scrum as a fight broke out in the second quarter as the Golden State Warriors played the Houston Rockets during an NBA Playoffs' First Round Game 4 at Chase Center in San Francisco on Monday, April 28, 2025.(Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Golden State Warriors' Brandin Podziemski and Buddy Hield team up to control loose ball against Houston Rockets' Alperen Sengun in the first half of an NBA Playoffs' First Round Game 4 at Chase Center in San Francisco on Monday, April 28, 2025.(Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry drives to the basket against Houston Rockets' Fred VanVleet in the first half of an NBA Playoffs' First Round Game 4 at Chase Center in San Francisco on Monday, April 28, 2025.(Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Golden State Warriors' Quentin Post scuffles with Houston Rockets' Jabari Smith, Jr. and Dillon Brooks in the second quarter of an NBA Playoffs' First Round Game 4 at Chase Center in San Francisco on Monday, April 28, 2025.(Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Golden State Warriors' Brandin Podziemski, left, passes the ball to Buddy Hield after grabbing it during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets in San Francisco, Monday, April 28, 2025. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

