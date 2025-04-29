Rockets, Warriors get into shoving altercation in 2nd quarter of heated Game 4

Curry received a technical for “taunting” Brooks, who also received a technical along with Green.

Warriors rookie Quinten Post and Houston's Jabari Smith Jr. flailed their arms at each other but avoided technicals upon replay review by the officials.

Then with 2:44 left in the quarter, Green received a Flagrant 1 foul for pushing Tari Eason's face to the ground and Eason also received a techincal. Green was dribbling when Eason went for a steal and the ball got loose and both players hit the floor trying to corral it. Green's left leg was on the Rockets forward's neck.

The Warriors lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.

There was already bad blood between the teams. Jimmy Butler returned after missing Game 3 because of a pelvic contusion suffered in Game 2 on Wednesday on a hard foul by Thompson.

On Friday, Brooks defended Thompson and called Green a "dirty" player.

“Dillon said that? Interesting," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

And while with Memphis three years ago, Brooks' Flagrant 2 foul on Gary Payton II during Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals of the Warriors' championship run in 2022 fractured Payton's elbow. He returned for Game 2 of Golden State's six-game NBA Finals victory over Boston.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

