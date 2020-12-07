Rockets coach Silas unsure when Harden will report to camp

The Rockets had their second workout of training camp on Monday and afterward the new coach addressed the absence of the disgruntled star who reportedly wants to be traded.

“As far as timetable, there’s no timetable as far as I know,” Silas told reporters when asked when Harden would arrive. “And it is a setback. You want your best player to be here. And there’s a short window ... I have to be honest and understand this is a setback not having one of the best players in the NBA here.”