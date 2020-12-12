Rocket motor fails to ignite on Virgin Galactic test flight

The company has said previously that release of the spacecraft from the aircraft would occur at about 50,000 feet (15.2 kilometers). At that point, the spaceship would enter a gentle glide and that within seconds the rocket motor would be fired and the spaceship’s nose pitched to a near-vertical climb towards space.

The suborbital flights are designed to reach an altitude of at least 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) before gliding to a landing.

After delays due to the coronavirus pandemic and some dicey weather earlier this week, the crew had been cleared for a morning launch amid clear conditions.

The spaceship was crewed by two pilots. There was payload belonging to NASA onboard but no passengers.

The next phase of final testing for the Virgin Galactic team will involve company mission specialists and engineers being loaded into the spaceship’s passenger cabin for powered flights. They will evaluate all the hardware, camera settings and which angles will provide the best views.

The company has yet to announce a firm date for its first commercial flight.

More than 600 customers from around the world have purchased tickets to be launched into the lower fringes of space where they can experience weightlessness and get a view of the Earth below.

Davenport reported from Phoenix.