Robinson goal lifts US over El Salvador 1-0 in Cup qualifier

Robinson scored after Weston McKennie played a long ball down the right flank to Tim Weah, who let it bounce three times as he ran past Roberto Domínguez and Eduardo Vigil.

Goalkeeper Mario González made a sliding block, and the ball rebounded to Jesús Ferreira. He headed it across the goalmouth and Christian Pulisic let the ball bounce past him to Robinson, who kicked it in with his left foot from 8 yards for his second international goal. Robinson did a forward flip and a backflip to celebrate, adding to the backflip he performed after scoring the tying goal in the 4-1 win at Honduras in September.

Matt Turner took over in goal from Zack Steffen, who remained in England because of a bad back, and didn’t have to make a save. Turner played following reports he will move next summer from New England to Arsenal.

The U.S. Soccer Federation scheduled the match in a cold climate to minimize travel and put the chill on El Salvador, which went to a sporting goods store to purchase additional winter gear.

The Americans’ 15th straight home win over El Salvador since 1989 didn’t come easily. They outshot El Salvador 8-3 in the first half but put none on target. But the offense followed its pattern: The U.S. has scored 11 of its 13 goals in the second half.

González leaped to parry Yunus Musah’s goal-bound shot three minutes after Robinson's goal. He also stopped a 12-yard shot by Robinson in the 65th.

El Gráfico, a Salvadoran sports newspaper, headlined the match “En una hielera.” Translation: “In a freezer.” Snow flurries fell during warmups and the temperature was the same as for the “Guerra Fria” win over Mexico at old Columbus Crew Stadium in February 2001 and the Snow Clasico victory over Costa Rica at Commerce City, Colorado, in March 2013.

U.S. players has electric heated cushions on the bench and refreshments of chicken broth and cider. The locker room temperature was set unusually low to acclimatize the team.

Defenders Walker Zimmerman and Chris Richards were the only starters for either team to wear short sleeves.

About 12 minutes in, El Salvador’s Enrico Hernández went to the bench and took off his thermal underwear.

Pulisic, McKennie and Tyler Adams started together for just the second time, the first time since a March 2019 exhibition against Ecuador. Ferreira was a surprise pick at forward over Ricardo Pepi, scoreless in 12 matches for club and country since Oct. 7.

Ferreira was high with an angled 10-yard shot with his left foot in the 16th minute. The best U.S. chance of the first half came three minutes later, when Adams, Musah, Sergiño Dest and Weah combined on a quick attack that left Ferreira open in front of González only to misfire over the crossbar with his right-foot flick.

Caption United States' Antonee Robinson (5) celebrates his goal with Chris Richards (15) during the second half of a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match against El Salvador, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption United States' Antonee Robinson (5) celebrates his goal with Chris Richards (15) and Tyler Adams (4) during the second half of a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match against El Salvador, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption United States' Antonee Robinson (5) celebrates his goal with Tyler Adams (4) and teammates during the second half of a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match against El Salvador, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption United States' Christian Pulisic (10) shoots against El Salvador's Darwin Ceren (7) and Alexander Larin during the first half of a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption El Salvador's Enrico Duenas (20) goes up for the ball against United States' Weston McKennie (8) and Tyler Adams, back, during the first half of a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Walker Zimmerman (3) looks on. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption United States' Christian Pulisic, center right, collides with teammate Antonee Robinson, center left, as they compete for possession with El Salvador's Bryan Tamacas (21) and Alex Roldan (15) during the first half of a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption A man is draped in the United States flag as a group of U.S. men's national soccer team supporters march to Lower.com Field ahead of a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match against El Salvador, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez