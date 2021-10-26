Robinhood's growth in the summer slowed as trading calmed

That meant Robinhood made an average of $65 in revenue from each of its users. That's down from $112 three months earlier and from $102 a year earlier. In crypto trading alone, Robinhood's transaction-related revenue fell to $51 million from $233 million in the spring, though that was still up sharply from $5 million a year earlier.

Looking ahead, Robinhood said lower trading activity among its customers could persist. That’s why it said revenue could top out at $325 million for the last three months of the year. That would mark a second straight quarter where revenue weakened from the prior three months.

In the meantime, Robinhood has been making investments in new products and additional customer-service. That can retain and bring in new customers, though it can add to expenses. Robinhood's total operating costs were up from year-ago levels, but they were down from the second quarter after excluding share-based compensation.

The company recently announced that it's offering live phone support 24 hours a day, following earlier critcisms about how difficult it was to reach the company. CEO Vlad Tenev also said that more than 1 million people have joined the waitlist for Robinhood's crypto wallet.

Robinhood's stock has also come down after its own volatile ride. After a rocky Wall Street debut in July, it soared as high as $85 in August before pulling back. Before Robinhood released its third-quarter results on Tuesday, its shares closed at $39.57, up 1.4%. The shares went public in July at a price of $38.

Shares fell 8.4% in afterhours trading following the release of its results.