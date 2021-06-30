Robinhood to pay $70 million to settle FINRA accusations

The financial penalty is the largest ever ordered by FINRA, a non-governmental organization that oversees the brokerage industry, and one that “reflects the scope and seriousness of Robinhood's violations,” said Jessica Hopper, head of FINRA’s department of enforcement.

Robinhood neither admitted nor denied the charges in the settlement. In a blog post Wednesday, Robinhood detailed how it has improved support for its customers, including the ability to call in and talk with a service representative for some issues.