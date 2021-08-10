Robinhood to buy shareholder-communications company Say

Robinhood Markets said Tuesday that it agreed to buy Say Technologies for about $140 million in cash. Say helps publicly traded companies hear what questions their investors want answered, and it helps investors vote at companies' annual meetings on everything from whether the CEO is overpaid to who should sit on the board of directors.

“We share a common goal of eliminating the barriers that keep people from participating in our financial system,” Robinhood Chief Product Officer Aparna Chennapragrada said in a blog post.