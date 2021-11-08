journal-news logo
X

Robinhood hit by data breach exposing users' emails, names

Nation & World
By Associated Press
7 minutes ago
Popular investing app Robinhood said Monday that it suffered a security breach last week where hackers accessed some personal information for roughly 7 million users and demanded a ransom payment

NEW YORK (AP) — Popular investing app Robinhood said Monday that it suffered a security breach last week where hackers accessed some personal information for roughly 7 million users and demanded a ransom payment.

The online trading platform said that it believes no Social Security numbers, bank account numbers or debit-card numbers were exposed and that customers have seen no financial losses because of the intrusion.

For the vast majority of affected customers, the only information obtained was an email address or a full name. For 310 people, the information taken included their name, date of birth, and ZIP code. Of those, 10 customers had “more extensive account details revealed,” Robinhood said in a statement.

Robinhood said that after it contained the intrusion, “the unauthorized party demanded an extortion payment.” The company said it notified law enforcement and is investigating the incident with the help of the security firm Mandiant.

More than 22 million users have funded accounts at Robinhood, with nearly 19 million actively using theirs during September.

In Other News
1
Musk: I'll sell 10% of Tesla stock based on Twitter poll
2
Concert victims included 9th-grader, 'life of the party'
3
US reopens to international travel, allows happy reunions
4
Consumer advocates: New facts demand fresh FirstEnergy audit
5
Woman recalls total 'terror' of Charlottesville car attack
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top