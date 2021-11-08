Robinhood hit by data breach exposing users' emails, names

The online trading platform said that it believes no Social Security numbers, bank account numbers or debit-card numbers were exposed and that customers have seen no financial losses because of the intrusion.

For the vast majority of affected customers, the only information obtained was an email address or a full name. For 310 people, the information taken included their name, date of birth, and ZIP code. Of those, 10 customers had “more extensive account details revealed,” Robinhood said in a statement.