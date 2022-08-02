Robinhood cuts 23% of its workforce as fewer users trade

Revenue fell 44% from a year earlier to $318 million, but it was stronger than analysts expected.

Robinhood's growth has slowed sharply over the past year for a few reasons. A big one is that it was hard-pressed to replicate its blockbuster performance from the first half of 2021. At the time, manias around GameStop, other meme stocks and dogecoin all helped send Robinhood's revenue soaring.

But Robinhood is also contending with a world where pandemic restrictions have eased, meaning potential customers no longer have to spend as much time at home. And some smaller-pocketed, regular investors have pulled back from trading. They're called “retail investors” to distinguish them from the big professional investors called “institutional investors.”

“Last year, we staffed many of our operations functions under the assumption that the heightened retail engagement we had been seeing with the stock and crypto markets in the COVID era would persist into 2022," Tenev said in his blog post. "In this new environment, we are operating with more staffing than appropriate. As CEO, I approved and took responsibility for our ambitious staffing trajectory — this is on me.”

Robinhood's stock has been mostly tumbling since its debut last year. It's nearly halved so far in 2022 and closed Tuesday at $9.23, up 2.1% for the day. It slipped nearly 1% in afterhours trading.