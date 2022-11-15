Rizzo, Yankees agree to $40M, 2-year contract

Rizzo gets $17 million in each of the next two seasons, and the deal for the first baseman includes a $17 million team option for 2025 with a $6 million buyout. Rizzo had opted out of his previous contract with New York, giving up a $16 million salary for 2023.

Rizzo gets a limited no-trade provision, allowing him to list six teams annually he cannot be dealt to without approval.