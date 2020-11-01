Rivers' 3 TDs in 2nd quarter help Colts beat Lions 41-21

Matthew Stafford was 24 of 42 for 336 yards with three touchdowns, two to Marvin Jones, and two costly turnovers.

Detroit scored first, as it has in every game this season, after blocking a punt that set up Stafford's 25-yard pass to Jones late in the first quarter. Stafford's second touchdown pass helped the Lions pull within six points early in the third quarter, but he turned the ball over to let Indy pull away.

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard, returning from a two-game absence because of a groin injury, forced Stafford to fumble. Jordan Wilkins took advantage with a 1-yard run and 2-point conversion to restore Indy's double-digit lead early in the fourth quarter.

On Stafford's next snap, he threw the ball directly to cornerback Kenny Moore and he returned the interception 29 yards. Suddenly, the Colts were ahead 35-14.

Colts: WR T.Y. Hilton went out with a groin injury.

Lions: WR Kenny Golladay (hip), WR Jamal Agnew (ribs) and OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot) left the game.

Colts: host Baltimore in a matchup of AFC teams with winning records.

Lions: play at Minnesota in a matchup of the bottom two teams in the NFC North.

