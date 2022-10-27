Rivera would keep Boone, says earlier remarks out of context

During Tuesday's videoconference, a recording of which was posted online by ESPN, Rivera said in Spanish: "If I'm the owner, he wouldn't stay. ... Obviously all blame points at the manager, but players also have to do their job. ... Sometimes when things don't come out the way we want them to be, the blame falls on the manager. And someone has to pay for the blame, the players won't get fired. The manager is the one that always gets fired. You try to do something to try fix things."

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said Wednesday he plans to have Boone return for a sixth season as manager.

Rivera retired after the 2013 season and a 19-year big-league career, all with the Yankees.

He said he was asked three questions, the first involved whether Aaron Judge should stay with the Yankees and the second whether Judge should become captain, the first since Derek Jeter.

“I’m a Yankee for life and he should be a Yankee,” Rivera said. “He has to make it own decision. But if it was me, I want him on my team. And then captain, that's a privilege that you have to earn. And I remember when they named Derek captain of the team, we all were content with in the news, but at the same time it’s a lot a work. Thank God that we were there for Derek to help him.”

