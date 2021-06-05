Rivalry renewed: Red Sox stop slide in Bronx, beat Yanks 5-2

Yankees hitters struck out 15 times, their sixth time over eight games in double digits and 29th time this season. Even the public-address system gave up early, starting Frank Sinatra's rendition of “New York, New York” prematurely when Sánchez fouled off a 1-2 pitch with two outs in the ninth. Sánchez fouled three more pitches, then struck out.

Xander Bogaerts scored twice for second-place Boston and had four hits in five at-bats after an 0-for-24 slide.

Eovaldi allowed two runs — one earned — and eight hits in six innings.

Hirokazu Sawamura struck out five around a walk over two innings, and Matt Barnes finished for his 13th in 14 chances.

Judge hit his 14th homer in the sixth, a drive into the right-field short porch, and the Yankees got an unearned run when Odor’s two-out, two-on grounder clipped off González’s glove and ricocheted off a cheekbone, and the first baseman picked up the ball and threw wildly past first for an error. Frazier hit an inning-ending flyout.

King (0-3), replacing injured Corey Kluber in New York’s rotation, gave up four runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He left a fastball on an 0-2 count over the plate at the letters to Devers, who drove the ball into the right field second deck. Devers has 15 homers and 46 RBIs this season.

González, like Devers, came up with a two-out hit in the sixth and doubled again in the eighth.

K CORNER

King struck out Hunter Renfroe, González and Christian Vázquez on nine pitches in the fourth inning, becoming the seventh Yankees pitcher to strike out the side consecutively with the minimum pitches.

The feat has been said to have been accomplished 95 times. The others to do it for the Yankees were Al Downing (vs. Indians, Aug. 11, 1967), Ron Guidry (White Sox, Aug. 7, 1984), A.J. Burnett (Marlins, June 20, 2009), Iván Nova (Mets, May 29, 2013), Brandon McCarthy (Rays, Sept. 17, 2004) and Dellin Betances (Tigers, Aug. 2, 2017).

King followed in the fifth with his second four-pitch inning this season.

PEDROIA

Dustin Pedroia will be honored during pregame ceremonies before the June 25 game against the Yankees. Peoria, 37, won three World Series titles for the Red Sox from 2007-19 and retired Feb. 1, never completely recovering from knee damage sustained during a Manny Machado slide in 2017.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: RHP Ryan Brasier (left calf strain) was hit on his right side of his head by a line drive during simulated game at Fort Myers, Florida, manager Alex Cora said after exchanging texts with the pitcher. Brasier was taken to a hospital for be checked for a concussion. Brasier was stable and was going to be observed until at least Saturday.

Yankees: Kluber (strained right shoulder) played catch. Kluber has been examined by Yankees head team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad, New York Mets medical director David Altchek and Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal S. ElAttrache, and Texas Rangers head team physician Dr. Keith Meister. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said it was “a little gray” as to what is “acute injury” for the 35-year-old vs. “chronic things that are just wear and tear of a guy that’s had a lot of innings on his arm.”

UP NEXT

RHP Jameson Taillon (1-4, 5.10) starts for the Yankees on Saturday against LHP Eduardo Rodríguez (5-4, 5.64).

Boston Red Sox's Marwin Gonzalez, right, hits a two-run double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, June 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Boston Red Sox's Hirokazu Sawamura, of Japan, delivers a pitch during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, June 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Boston Red Sox's Hirokazu Sawamura, of Japan, delivers a pitch during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, June 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Boston Red Sox's Hirokazu Sawamura, of Japan, delivers a pitch during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, June 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) celebrates with teammate Rougned Odor after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, June 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, right, reacts as New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

New York Yankees' Michael King delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox,Friday, June 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II