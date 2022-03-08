Riot police fire gas, block Women's Day march in Istanbul

As in previous years, authorities declared the city’s main square, Taksim, and surrounding areas off-limits for demonstrations. Riot police then put up metal barricades around Taksim and on side streets leading to the square as well as to a nearby pedestrian thoroughfare.

Police fired the gas to disperse groups of demonstrators who tried to break through police lines. At least one woman fainted, affected by the gas, according to Halk TV broadcaster.