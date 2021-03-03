Rio Tinto chairman leaving over destruction of sacred sites

“We think the cultural shift within Rio Tinto needed to happen immediately and it’s too bad it's taken some eight months to be actually able to see that come to fruition,” Lowe said.

Jacques was replaced as chief executive in January by Jakob Stausholm.

Executives Chris Salisbury and Simone Niven also left the company last year due to shareholder anger at the destruction that outraged traditional owners of the gorge, the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people.

Rio Tinto announced on Wednesday that director Michael L’Estrange would retire from the board at the conclusion of the April annual general meetings in Britain and Australia.

L’Estrange led a widely criticized internal review of how the rock shelters came to be blasted against traditional owners’ wishes.

The review concluded in August that there was “no single root cause or error that directly resulted in the destruction of the rock shelters.”

But internal documents revealed in September that Rio Tinto had engaged a law firm in case the traditional owners applied for a court injunction to save the rock shelters.

The Western Australian government has promised to update Indigenous heritage laws that allowed Rio Tinto to legally destroy the sacred sites.