Rio police release 17 hostages from a gunman on a bus, at least 2 wounded

Updated 4 minutes ago
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian police said Tuesday they released 17 hostages from a gunman that took over a crowded bus for three hours in Rio de Janeiro and wounded at least two people.

Rio police spokesman Col. Marcos Andrade told journalists all hostages aboard a bus parked at one of the city's main terminals had been freed after negotiations with the gunman, who allegedly wanted to leave Rio after receiving threats from a gang.

Andrade said the gunman claimed to have shot one of hostage he mistakenly believed was a policeman. Bruno Lima de Costa Soares, 34, is in serious condition, police said.

The bus was parked at the Sao Cristovao terminal in the city center and was scheduled to head to the neighboring state of Minas Gerais.

Police cars and ambulances could be seen waiting near the bus, while thousands of passengers were stranded waiting for information on scheduled travel.

People interviewed on TV said they heard several gunshots, causing panic inside the crowded terminal.

One wounded person was sent to a nearby hospital, police said.

