Rio favela kids get free movie after pandemic hardships

Some had never stepped foot in a cinema because tickets for families can be prohibitively expensive — even before the pandemic battered their parents' jobs. And their disposable income has been eroded by surging inflation, especially the costs of home electricity and food.

“This project is very cool, very important,” said Mateus Borges Coelho, a 21-year-old nurse technician, as he carried his infant daughter into the showing of “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” “Not all parents can afford to bring their kids" to the cinema.