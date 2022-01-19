Rio de Janeiro police move to regain control of some favelas

Rio's police have historically resorted to storming favelas and engaging in deadly shootouts as a means to disrupt criminal organizations and seek out targets. And for years, officers have faced repeated accusations of summarily executing suspects. Some residents of Jacarezinho alleged executions took place during the raid last May.

In its 2021 annual report published this month, Rio-based organization Fogo Cruzado, which compiles and verifies reports of shootings throughout the metropolitan region, highlighted that the number of incidents where three or more civilians are shot dead has increased. There were 61 such events in Rio’s metropolitan area, most of which occurred during police operations.

The idea of instead introducing permanent police units within Rio's favelas to shore up security and tackle drug trafficking echoes a prior initiative: police pacification units, known as UPPs.

The ambitious program launched in 2008 and aimed to install a state presence inside favelas ahead of the 2016 Olympics. Gangs control many favelas that are home to 1.7 million people in Rio’s metro region, according to the 2010 census.

The UPP program scored initial success expelling gangs, and won broad praise. But the expensive initiative expanded too far, too fast into dozens of favelas as state finances cratered, causing a devastating backslide that enabled gangs to recover some of their lost grip.

“There was no planning,” said Daniel Cerqueira, a security analyst at the Brazilian Forum for Public Security. “Each community has its peculiarities. To find the right remedy and dosage for each one of them, you have to have a picture of the social and criminal reality of that place, and then start planning."

The program also suffered severe reputational damage after police were suspected to have tortured and killed a resident of the massive Rocinha favela who wasn't involved in trafficking, which prompted weeks of protests. Several police were eventually tried and convicted for the man’s disappearance.

In Jacarezinho, few residents were willing to speak on-record with The Associated Press on Wednesday, for fear of retaliation. Antônio Carlos Ferreira Gabriel, who twice led the local residents' association, shared his misgivings about the government's fresh promises to not just intensify policing but also improve public services.

“For God’s sake, we don’t want 1,200 police officers like we're seeing today," he said. "We want 1,200 social, cultural, sports, health, economic projects. That’s what we need.”

Caption Military police occupy the Jacarezinho favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Military police started to occupy the favela as the first phase of Rio de Janeiro state government's new program against organized crime and promises of social interventions. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

