Riley gets first look at USC as Trojans try to keep focus

Riley watched practice alongside incoming defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons and strength coach Bennie Wylie. They got a look at everyone from freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart to redshirt senior defensive lineman Nick Figueroa, who is eligible to play next season and has said he plans to return.

The next few days could give Riley a better sense of what players he can build around and what position groups will need to be upgraded on signing day and through the transfer portal.

“Like I say, every day is a job interview,” Williams said.

That's especially true for Williams, who has been central to USC’s efforts to bring in the best high school players after the program struggled in recruiting late in Helton’s tenure. Even with the support of recruits committed to the Trojans and admirers within the athletic department, there are no guarantees Williams will remain on staff.

Williams said he has yet to discuss his future with Riley, Grinch, athletic director Mike Bohn or anyone else.

“USC knows only up from here,” Williams said. “I know they’re gonna recruit the right way, I know they’re gonna play games the right way, and we’ll see where all that’s going. But for right now, our main focus is about Cal.”

Figueroa said it was easy to get caught up in the speculation over the past few months about who would be the next Trojans coach, with everyone from Iowa State’s Matt Campbell to Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers bandied about in the absence of concrete information from the search by Bohn and his chief of staff, Brandon Sosna.

When it became a possibility, and then reality, on Sunday that Riley would join USC after five seasons at Oklahoma, Figueroa was trying to process the news just like everyone else.

“I think everyone was pretty, like, shocked and excited,” he said. “The entire, like, Twitter world, we kind of saw that blow up before our eyes. And there’s a lot of positive optimism around our program. And I think we just want to keep that rolling into the next game and kind of use that to build momentum going into the next season, whether it be in recruiting or within our own team.”

Riley spent time on the phone during practice. Perhaps not coincidentally, touted 2023 quarterback prospect Malachi Nelson announced his commitment to USC later in the afternoon. Nelson, who attends Los Alamitos High School in Orange County, had been committed to Oklahoma before Riley's departure.

“I think there’s a lot of potential here,” Figueroa said. “And it’s a match that starts a fire.”

