Rihanna, trio of anthems highlight Super Bowl's star power

This being the Super Bowl, one anthem is not enough. R&B legend Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful."

And "Abbot Elementary" star Sheryl Lee Ralph will sing what's been dubbed the Black national anthem, "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Famous faces are bound to be seen throughout the stands. Some will care more about the outcome than others. The Eagles count Kevin Hart and “It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star Rob McElhenney among their biggest fans. Paul Rudd and Jason Sudeikis pull hard for the Chiefs.

Many stars have made the scene at Super Bowl week parties.

And many others, including John Travolta and Alicia Silverstone, will show up in the big game's big commercials.

