Rights group urges Egypt to release critic's autopsy report

The statement was the first official account of what happened to Hadhoud, a critic of the government's economic policies, since his disappearance.

Activists and academics have taken to social media to denounce Hadhoud’s death and many have called for an investigation. Eventually, prosecutors ordered a forensic autopsy of his body to determine the cause of death.

Hadhoud's family members and friends who went to the building where the autopsy took place alleged that the physician conducting the procedure rejected requests for independent observers, the HRW said.

The group also quoted a brother, who had seen the body, as saying that Hadhoud had facial bruises and a cracked skull.

Torture and abuse by police are not unusual in Egypt. In 2016, Giulio Regeni, an Italian doctoral student, was found dead the side of a Cairo road. His body had been brutalized, raising suspicions of police involvement. Italy accused police officers of killing him, a charge that Egypt denied.