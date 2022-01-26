Rights group says Lebanese staffer targeted with NSO spyware

The New York-based rights group said the software was used against Lama Fakih, the director of its Beirut office who also oversees its crisis response in several countries, including Syria, Myanmar, Israel and the Palestinian territories, Ethiopia, Afghanistan, and the United States.

NSO Group has been mired in controversy following revelations its spyware was used in several countries against journalists, activists and even U.S. diplomats. The U.S. barred the firm from accessing American technology last year, saying its tools have been used by repressive regimes, and Facebook and Apple have filed lawsuits against NSO over hacks against their products.