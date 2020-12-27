Rights group: 13 detained during rallies in Belarus

Local media reported that groups of people took part in small rallies scattered around Minsk, the capital, and in other Belarusian cities. Videos of the protests posted by independent news outlets showed protesters with with red and white flags marching through courtyards in residential areas of Minsk and chanting “Long live Belarus!” and “As long as we're united, we're invincible.”

The Viasna human rights center released names of 10 people that have been detained in Minsk and three more in other Belarusian cities.