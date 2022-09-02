Rights body urges Dutch to improve migrants reception

The case is still under investigation.

Part of the problem is that people who have been granted refugee status remain in asylum-seeker centers because they have no place to move to amid a nationwide housing crisis.

Apart from the situation at Ter Apel, Mijatovic noted that many people, including some of the most vulnerable, have been staying for extended periods in emergency centers not suited for long stays. She said the current crisis “warrants a reconsideration of some more general and longer term aspects of the system for asylum reception in the Netherlands."

Noting the challenge the Netherlands faces hosting people fleeing Ukraine, Mijatovic however said she was concerned by the double standards applied in the treatments of asylum applicants.

“I am concerned about the stark differences in the treatment accorded to Ukrainians and to those of other nationalities, and join the call of others, including the Dutch National Human Rights Institution, to prevent discriminatory treatment in access to reception and other services," she said.

In a response to the letter, Dutch Migration Minister Eric van der Burg said the government has already agreed on a package of measures and a budget of €730 million to build additional emergency shelters and additional housing for beneficiaries of international protection.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Combined Shape Caption Hundreds of migrants who seek shelter prepare to sleep outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong Combined Shape Caption Hundreds of migrants who seek shelter prepare to sleep outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong