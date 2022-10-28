Rights activist, archaeologist, architect honored in Spain

Japanese architect Shigeru Ban took the Concord Prize for his pioneering work on designing temporary shelters for people affected by natural disasters and armed conflict.

Ellen MacArthur, a British sailor who set world solo yachting records before creating a charity that advocates a sustainable way of life, received the Asturias award for international cooperation.

The Olympic Refugee Foundation and the refugee Olympics team, who the prize jury said enshrined the values of integration, education, solidarity and humanity, took the sports prize.

Four foreign scientists got the technical and scientific research prize for their pioneering work in artificial intelligence.

Juan Mayorga, one of Spain’s most popular and respected playwrights, won the award for literature.

The fine arts award went to two renowned figures from the world of flamenco, singer Carmen Linares and choreographer-dancer María Pagés, both from southern Spain, for modernizing the Spanish dance form.

The prizes, which earn the winners 50,000 euros ($49,800), are handed out annually by a foundation named for Spanish Crown Princess Leonor.

Credit: Alvaro Barrientos Credit: Alvaro Barrientos

