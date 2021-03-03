Right-wing friendly Parler again sues Amazon

Its original lawsuit, filed in January in Seattle’s federal district court, was billed primarily as an antitrust action, accusing Amazon of collaborating with Twitter to sink Parler’s business. Parler voluntarily dismissed that suit late Tuesday, an hour before a court-imposed deadline to file an amended complaint in the case.

Parler has said that Amazon’s primary motivation in pulling the plug on its services was in support of Twitter, a new AWS client.

Amazon’s decision to cut ties with Parler temporarily wiped the social network from the web, costing it hundreds of millions of dollars in advertising revenue, the new suit contends. Moreover, Amazon’s claims that Parler was “unwilling or unable” to remove problematic content were false, Parler said in its new suit, and had the effect of defaming the website to the extent that other large cloud-computing providers have been unwilling to work with it.

Parler has also argued in its new suit that the problematic content Amazon presented as a rationale for taking it off the web represented only a fraction of all posts and comments on Parler.

“There is no merit to these claims,” an AWS spokesperson said in a statement. “As shown by the evidence in Parler’s federal lawsuit, it was clear that there was significant content on Parler that encouraged and incited violence against others, which is a violation of our terms of service.”