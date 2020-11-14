Ridder, No. 7 Cincinnati roll over East Carolina, 55-17

Cincinnati had second-and-goal at the Pirates 3, but lost a fumble at the 5. Six plays later, however, Bearcats linebacker Jarell White returned an interception 26 yards for a touchdown.

After punting on three of its first four possessions, East Carolina (1-6, 1-5) drove 58 yards in three plays, pulling to 14-7 on Keaton Mitchell's 18-yard run.

Ridder's 16-yard scramble on third-and-12 set up Jerome Ford's 24-yard touchdown run, and Tre Tucker's 45-yard touchdown reception highlighted a 28-point second quarter.

After passing for 535 yards against the Bearcats last season, Holton Ahlers threw for 87 yards Friday with three interceptions. He was sacked four times.

The Bearcats, up 42-10 in the fourth quarter, ran a successful fake punt that led to Ford's second rushing touchdown.

With the Bearcats looking to run out the clock with 17 seconds remaining, Cameron Young burst through the hole for a 75-yard run to cap the scoring.

BIG PICTURE:

East Carolina: Linebackers Bruce Bevins and Dre Terry were ejected for targeting within about five minutes in the second quarter. Both hits came on Cincinnati kickoff returners.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats got corners James Wiggins and Arquon Bush and receiver Alec Pierce back from injury, but lost senior defensive end Elijah Ponder to a knee injury in the second quarter. Ponder was on the sideline on crutches.

UP NEXT:

East Carolina: At Temple on Nov. 21.

Cincinnati: At Central Florida on Nov. 21.

Cincinnati running back Jerome Ford celebrates his touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against East Carolina, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder hands off the ball to running back Gerrid Doaks, right, during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against East Carolina, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder celebrates his touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against East Carolina, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder carries the ball during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against East Carolina, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati wide receiver Tre Tucker, left, makes a catch for a touchdown in front of East Carolina defensive back Juan Powell, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster