Ricochet, San Diego’s surfing therapy dog, dies at 15

"That day she hopped on the board with Patrick, she was reborn," Fridono said in a 2012 interview with the San Diego Union-Tribune. "She kept running back to the water with her tail wagging like she could finally tell me, 'This is what I want to do.'"

For the rest of her life, Ricochet helped kids with special needs, wounded service members and families of fallen veterans.

She worked as a therapy dog for Pawsitive Teams and the Naval Medical Center San Diego where she supported people with trauma, anxiety and other emotional challenges, the Union-Tribune said.

In addition, Ricochet helped raise $1 million for charity and the donation of more than 1 million bowls of food for homeless animals, the newspaper said.

Credit: AP Credit: AP