Rick Pitino, in NY state of mind at St John's, throws out first pitch before Subway Series

“I threw it for the first time today in 35 years,” he said. “It hurt.”

Wearing a No. 7 St. John's baseball jersey, Pitino received a nice ovation when he was introduced to the Queens crowd. He went into his windup from the pitching rubber and short-hopped Mitchell a little wide of the plate.

Mitchell was wearing a No. 1 Mookie Wilson Mets jersey.

Pitino was hired by St. John's, located about 5 miles from Citi Field, in March after a successful stint at nearby Iona, a small school located in New Rochelle, just north of New York City. He was born in the Big Apple and grew up a baseball fan on Long Island following New York stars such as Mickey Mantle of the Yankees and Tom Seaver of the Mets.

“I truly rooted for both teams,” Pitino said. “But I have felt such a warm embrace, it’s been a lot of fun."

And now, he's certainly in a New York state of mind.

“I'm excited, because this is New York. Everything about New York is awesome," Pitino said. "And to me, not having to move, be back in the Big East, can't get any better.”

