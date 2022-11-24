journal-news logo
Richarlison's goals help Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 at World Cup

Nation & World
By TALES AZZONI, Associated Press
22 minutes ago
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Richarlison scored two goals, the second with a spectacular acrobatic kick, to help Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 Thursday at the World Cup.

In the 73rd minute, the striker used one touch to get the ball up in the air and then spun around and got off the ground before knocking the ball into the net with his right foot.

Brazil had struggled to get past the Serbian defense until Richarlison scored from close range in the 62nd in a buildup that started with Neymar.

Vinícius Júnior assisted on both goals.

Neymar, seeking his first major title with Brazil, stayed at 75 goals for the national team, two shy of Pelé’s scoring record.

Richarlison's goals help Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 at World Cup
