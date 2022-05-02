Review: 'Incomparable Grace' succinct, absorbing look at JFK

Nearly six decades after his assassination in Dallas, President John F. Kennedy and his legacy remain an obsession for historians and the public alike. Mark K. Updegrove's “Incomparable Grace: JFK in the Presidency" demonstrates why that obsession is well-deserved.

Updegrove's book provides a succinct but absorbing look at key moments in Kennedy's time in office and provides a counterweight to some of the doorstopper biographies that have been published over the years. Unlike some of those, like Robert Dallek's excellent Kennedy biography, Updegrove doesn't aim for a sweeping history of every moment in Kennedy's life.