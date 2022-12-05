Review: A Sugarplum Fairy waves a sweet 'Nutcracker' goodbye

Caroline O’Hagan, age 10, was a thoughtful Marie, who falls asleep after her parents’ Christmas Eve party and awakens in a changed world, helping her Nutcracker Prince slay the Mouse King with a strategic toss of her slipper. Titus Landegger, 11, was a gallant prince, giving a vividly mimed account of the battle when the couple arrives in the Land of Sweets.

Most of the key adult dancing comes in Act II, but the Snowflakes, who close out Act I under pelting confetti snow — how do they not slip? — were especially sharp and in perfect unison.

Children in the audience still gasp when the curtain arises on Act II’s Land of Sweets, with the youngest performers — the angels — gliding across the stage before the Sugarplum Fairy makes her entrance. Hyltin greeted the angels with perhaps an extra smile, since she teaches youngsters at the NYCB-affiliated School of American Ballet.

After her delicate solo, the Sugarplum Fairy cedes the stage — to Hot Chocolate, Coffee, Tea, Candy Canes, the Marzipan Shepherdesses, the vamping Mother Ginger and her Polichinelles, and the Flowers (with Indiana Woodward here as a glittering Dewdrop.) She returns for the piece de resistance — the pas de deux of the Sugarplum Fairy and her Cavalier, with its dramatic soaring lifts and fish dives.

Then the real farewell began. At curtain calls, Hyltin was greeted by seven of her students from the cast, clad in pink leotards and tights and bearing flowers. She also left the stage momentarily to embrace Peter Martins, the former City Ballet chief whom she has credited with championing her as a young dancer (Martins retired in early 2018 under a cloud of accusations of sexual harassment and abuse. He denied wrongdoing and a subsequent two-month investigation did not corroborate those claims.)

Hyltin, 37, has said she wants to focus her time on her young daughter, as well as continue teaching.

But she had one last ballet trick in her. As the golden confetti fell, she delighted her fellow dancers onstage, some of them jumping up and down as she ripped off an impromptu set of quick traveling pique turns around the stage, punctuated with a big leap — and a big laugh.

