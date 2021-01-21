Revenue at Trump hotels, resorts hit hard by pandemic

Hinting at possible new ventures in the post-presidency era, Eric Trump raised the prospect of a flurry of new licensing deals in which the Trump name is put on a product or building for a fee, a business that has generated tens of millions for the company in the past.

“The opportunities are endless,” he said, declining to offer any details.

The disclosure report filed each year with federal ethics officials shows only revenue figures, not profits, but the hit to Trump's business appeared widespread.

The National Doral Golf Club outside of Miami, his biggest money maker among the family's golf properties, took in $44.2 million in revenue, a drop of $33 million from 2019. The Trump International Hotel in Washington, once buzzing with lobbyists and diplomats before operations were cut back last year, generated just $15.1 million in revenue, down more than 60 percent from the year before.

The Turnberry club in Scotland took in less than $10 million, down more than 60 percent. Revenue at the family's golf club in Aberdeen also dropped by roughly the same proportion.

The Mar-a-Lago, Trump's club in Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump arrived Wednesday. saw revenue rose 10 percent to $ 24.2 million.

President Donald Trump gestures to supporters en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

The security boat patrols near Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Ivanka Trump hugs White House adviser Stephen Miller as Eric Trump and his wife Lara Trump and their children wait for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Marine One before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta