Retrial ordered for US men convicted of killing Italian cop

The Court of Cassation late Wednesday threw out the guilty verdicts against Finnegan Lee Elder, now 23, and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, 22, both convicted in the stabbing death of the 35-year-old officer during a plainclothes operation while the Americans, teens at the time, were on vacation in Rome in the summer of 2019.

The court will issue its reasons for the verdict in the coming weeks, and instruct an appeals court on the issues to examine in a new trial.