Retired Roger Federer offers advice to Laver Cup teammates

So how did Federer advise Berrettini as he was on the way to edging Team World’s Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (11), 4-6, 10-7?

“Roger told me to hit my forehand decisively ... with more weight,” Berrettini said. “And to go down the line every so often with my backhand.”

Berrettini's win in the opening match on Day 2 of the three-day team event founded by Federer's management company was followed by Team World's Taylor Fritz beating Cam Norrie 6-1, 4-6, 10-8. Then came a 6-1, 6-3 win for Djokovic against Frances Tiafoe. And Djokovic and Berrettini paired up to close the evening with a 7-5, 6-2 doubles victory over Jack Sock and Alex de Minaur to give Team Europe an 8-4 lead heading into Sunday. The first squad to 13 points will win.

Djokovic paid tribute to Federer in both of his post-match interviews — jokingly asking the crowd at one point if they'd like to see the Swiss star play again — and called Friday's last hurrah “one of the most beautiful moments I've ever experienced in my life, for sure.”

Djokovic, who hadn't competed since winning his 21st major trophy at Wimbledon in July, accumulated 19 winners and just six unforced errors in what he described as a “pretty decent match” against Tiafoe.

The seats were less packed and the atmosphere was more subdued than the previous evening.

“It was just one of those things: You never really think he’s actually going to retire. So I think kind of the realization hitting everybody, like, ‘This is it’ ... was super emotional,” Fritz, a 24-year-old Californian, said about Federer, who is 41. “See him crying. Hugged him. I said, ‘Thank you. Thanks, Roger. Thanks for everything.’ That got me going. Yeah, it was pretty tough to not be crying.”

Norrie also got help Saturday from Federer, who suggested trying to serve-and-volley on one particular point. Alas, while Norrie said it should have worked, it didn't, because he flubbed the volley.

“If Roger Federer's telling you to do something,” Norrie said, “there's no way I'm not going to do it.”

Djokovic was in Berrettini's ear earlier.

“Novak gave me very useful advice on the return,” Berrettini explained. “He told me to move back a little, because at that moment, (Auger-Aliassime) was hitting serves that were bouncing high, so I was a little uncomfortable.”

Like Federer, Nadal withdrew from the Laver Cup following their doubles loss to the team of Tiafoe and Sock. Nadal's wife is supposed to give birth to their first child soon, so Norrie stepped in as a replacement.

Nadal, who holds the men's record of 22 major titles, has been dealing with injuries all season, including a torn abdominal muscle, but did not want to miss Federer's final match.

“For me, it was important," Nadal said, “because I knew it was important to him.”

