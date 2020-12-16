Retail sales fell 1.1% in November, biggest drop in 7 months

“It will take a miracle to keep retail sales positive in December," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at global financial group MUFG.

The U.S. economy has stalled after rebounding this summer following a spring shutdown. Many Americans have cut back on spending after losing a $600 weekly boost to unemployment checks that expired over the summer. Millions remain unemployed and hiring growth slowed last month. And in a sign Americans are less willing to spend, consumer confidence fell in November.

The Commerce Department said sales were down at all types of retailers last month, including clothing, electronic and furniture stores. The biggest drop was at department stores, down 7.7%. Restaurant sales fell 4%.

The only two bright spots were online sales, which rose 0.2%, and grocery store sales, up 1.9%.

Wednesday's report covers only about a third of overall consumer spending. Services such as haircuts and hotel stays, which have been badly hurt by the pandemic, are not included.