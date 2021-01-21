Restructuring Norwegian Air to get government support

Earlier this month, the airline said it will end its long-haul operations and instead focus on European destinations as it struggles with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and debt restructuring. The company presented a plan that cut its fleet from 140 aircraft to about 50.

In its plan, Norwegian wants to reduce its total debt to around 20 billion kroner ($2.36 billion), and plans to raise 4-5 billion kroner ($473 million-$590 million) in new capital, including through a rights issue and a private placement of shares.

The plan must be approved by a bankruptcy court in Ireland, where its planes are registered.

Like other airlines, its fleet is now mostly grounded as the pandemic has caused a near-total halt to global travel.

In May last year, the carrier got 3 billion kroner ($354 million) in loan guarantees from the Norwegian government as part of a restructuring plan. But a second call for aid was turned down on Nov. 9. The Norwegian government noted that the airline had been struggling financially even before the pandemic and said aid should be targeted first at healthy businesses.

Norwegian Air then announced it had to lay off another 1,600 staff.

“We believe a reconstructed Norwegian can be an important player in Norwegian aviation in the future, after the pandemic," said Transport Minister Knut Arild Hareide.