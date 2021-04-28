Restructuring Deutsche Bank shows best quarter in 7 years

Profit attributable to shareholders was 908 million euros ($1.1 billion) in the first three months of the year compared with a loss of 43 million euros in the year-earlier period. Top-line revenues rose 14 percent to 7.23 billion euros.

Among the factors contributing to the improved result was releasing money that had been set aside to cover loans that aren't expected to be repaid. Provisions for credit losses fell 86% to only 69 million euros in the first quarter, down from 506 million euros in the year-ago period reflecting what the bank said was “an improved macroeconomic outlook.”