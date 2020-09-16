Restorers uncover new details in a Michelangelo Pieta

Florence’s Museo dell’Opera del Duomo said Wednesday that the cleaning of the Bandini Pieta, which began last year but was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, had resumed and that the public was now invited in small groups to come watch restorers at work.

The cleaning, the first known restoration of the sculpture, is painstaking: Restorers are using cotton swabs dipped in deionized hot water to dislodge the accumulated scum from the crevices of the huge piece of Carrara marble.