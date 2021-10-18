Restaurants closed in parts of Slovakia amid COVID-19 surge

Slovakia, which has a population of nearly 5.5 million people, is one of the hardest-hit European Union countries. It has registered around 438,000 cases and 12,856 deaths.

Slovakia has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the EU. Less than 2.3 million people have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

About 82% of almost 1,000 people who currently need hospitalization in Slovakia have been only partially vaccinated or haven't received a shot at all.

