Residents mourn drowned subway riders in central China

Questions have swirled about the design and safety of the Zhengzhou subway line 5, which opened just two years ago. Some relatives of those who died have criticized the Zhengzhou subway authority, accusing it of continuing to operate the trains even when it became clear it would be dangerous to do so. They said subway officials had obstructed the search for missing relatives.

“I no longer have a husband; my daughter no longer has a father,” the wife of Sha Tao, a Zhengzhou resident who drowned in the subway, wrote on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform. “If they had prepared contingency plans ahead of time, the number of deaths could have been minimized. The Zhengzhou subway must take the blame and responsibility!”

A video conference held by the central government Monday said subway systems nationwide should enhance their emergency response capabilities, implement flood-control measures and respond quickly to early warnings, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

On Monday, photos on social media showed yellow plastic barricades set up around the bouquets, blocking them from view and prompting criticism. A video published by a local newspaper, Dahe Daily, showed the barricades being taken down later.

The barricades around one entrance were gone Tuesday, and journalists could take photos and conduct interviews. The procession proceeded peacefully.

Still, the atmosphere was tense at times. Uniformed and plainclothes police monitored the scene. AP journalists were asked to show identification but allowed to stay after being told to do “neutral” reporting.

At one point, a woman who came with a child sparred with plainclothes officers after she was told to hustle along.

“I’m not leaving! I don’t think driving people away is going to work!” she snapped.

The officers fell silent. The woman stood with the child, pointing to the messages tucked into the bouquets. She snapped a photo with her phone, took one last look, then walked away.

Associated Press news assistant Caroline Chen contributed to this report.

People bow to pay their respects outside the entrance to a subway station in Zhengzhou in central China's Henan Province, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Residents laid flowers on Tuesday at the entrance of the subway station where more than a dozen people died after a record-breaking downpour flooded large swaths of Henan province in central China. (AP Photo/Dake Kang) Credit: Dake Kang Credit: Dake Kang

A note reading "We wish you can be happy forever in heaven" is attached to a bouquet of flowers outside the entrance to a subway station in Zhengzhou in central China's Henan Province, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Forecasters Monday said more heavy rain is expected in central China's flood-ravaged Henan province, where the death toll continues to rise after flash floods last week that killed dozens of people, including some in the inundated subway system in Zhengzhou. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Rescuers use boats to maneuver through an intersection as they work to evacuate people from a flooded area in Weihui in central China's Henan Province, Monday, July 26, 2021. Residents laid flowers on Tuesday at the entrance of a subway station where more than a dozen people died after a record-breaking downpour flooded large swaths of Henan province in central China. (Chinatopix via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Bouquets of flowers are placed outside the entrance to a subway station in Zhengzhou in central China's Henan Province, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Residents laid flowers on Tuesday at the entrance of the subway station where more than a dozen people died after a record-breaking downpour flooded large swaths of Henan province in central China. (AP Photo/Dake Kang) Credit: Dake Kang Credit: Dake Kang